PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto musters support in Kotli ahead of Kashmir elections

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday continued to campaign for his party, galvanising support for the party ahead of the polls.



Speaking to Geo News Sunday, the PPP leader lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had always criticised his policy for Kashmir and his attitude towards the region.

The Azad Kashmir polls will be held on July 25.

"There is a clear difference between the attitude of Imran Khan and the prime ministers before him," he said.

Bilawal said that if the PTI believed its strength lay in the fact that it was in power at the Centre, then he believed the PPP was his strength.

"I have full faith in the PPP candidates (of Azad Kashmir). They will stand by us," he added. "We believe in our party's strength and that our candidates have what it takes to form PPP's government in Kashmir."

AJK legislative assembly elections

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the nomination papers will be filed by the candidates before the returning officers on or before June 6 up till 4pm while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted the very next day am onwards and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be publicised on the same day.

The last date for filing appeals before the election commission against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers has been fixed for June 27 before 2pm, while the hearing of appeals will be conducted from June 28 to 29, with the decisions announced on June 30 and July 1.