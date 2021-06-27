PM Imran Khan expresses happiness over 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday announced new milestones and achievements by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared "good news" from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that inflows through RDAs and its accounts and deposits had broken records.

"Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn," he tweeted.

He announced that accounts and deposits at the RDA had also set new records since the "$1bn event two months ago".

Inflows from RDA cross $1bn mark

In April, the SBP had announced that foreign exchange inflows through the RDA had crossed the $1b mark.

“The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1bn in just over seven months,” the State Bank had stated in a tweet.

An elated PM Khan had also taken to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis and the SBP for ensuring more foreign exchange inflows for the country.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through RDA have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier had tweeted two months ago.