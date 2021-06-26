Intelligence agencies arrest mechanic in connection with Johar Town blast

Intelligence agencies have arrested a car mechanic for his suspected involvement in a blast that occurred in Lahore's Johar Town three days back, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.



The sources said intelligence agencies arrested the mechanic for modifying the interior of the car that was used in the blast. "He has been shifted to an unknown location," they added.



Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Lahore on June 23, 2021. — AFP/File

However, the person who had left the car at the location where the explosion had occurred is yet to be arrested.

Three people were killed and scores were left injured on Wednesday when a vehicle laden with explosives blew up in the city's Johar Town, near Hafiz Saeed's residence. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.



Raid carried out in Karachi

Yesterday, security agencies carried out a raid at a man's residence in Karachi for his suspected involvement in the deadly blast, sources familiar with the matter told Geo News.

The security agencies' investigation revealed that the man, Peter Paul David, had visited Lahore three times in the last one-and-a-half months and stayed there for a total of 27 days.

The agencies, according to sources, obtained his immigration data and found evidence that he met several people during his stay. The car used in the blast was also registered to David.

David runs a scrap and hotel business in Bahrain and moved his family from the Middle-East to Pakistan in 2010, sources said, adding that he had arrived in the country a month-and-a-half ago, during which he went to Lahore three times.