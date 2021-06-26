Shahbaz suggests formula for inclusion of overseas Pakistanis' interests in Parliament

PML-N President Shahbaz Shairf addressing a press conference. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday suggested a new formula for the inclusion of the interests of overseas Pakistanis in Parliament.



In a series of tweets, Shahbaz proposed 5-7 seats in the National Assembly and 2 seats in the Senate so that representatives of overseas Pakistanis can effectively raise the problems faced by the expats.

The proposal from Shahbaz comes after the PML-N came under fire by the ruling PTI over their opposition to the PTI's electoral reforms bill through which the overseas Pakistanis are given online voting rights.

"The modalities and conditions of representation on these reserved seats can be decided by all the political parties in the Parliament and the required legislation can be enacted with their consensus,” Shahbaz said.

In this way, Pakistanis abroad can get guaranteed representation in parliament, he said, adding that along the same lines, seats may be allotted in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to represent overseas Pakistanis.

The PML-N supports the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad under a democratic approach and principles, he said.

Shahbaz said during elections, expats can come to the country and cast votes at the polling stations mentioned in the voter lists.

"Our Pakistani brothers and sisters abroad are our precious asset and the pride of Pakistan," the PML-N president said.

"We want an immediate, fair, and just solution to all the problems of the overseas community that they face vis-à-vis Pakistan," Shahbaz said.