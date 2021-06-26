Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso breathes his last at 92

NASEERABAD: Justice (retired) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso, a former caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, passed away at the age of 92, Geo News reported Saturday.



The seasoned politician had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Quetta for a month, sources in his family said, adding that his body will be brought from Quetta to Manjhipur.

Khoso served as the Balochistan governor and chief justice too.



He was appointed the caretaker PM by the ECP on 24 March 2013, out of four nominees coming from both the opposition and the dissolved government. He took oath on 25 March 2013.