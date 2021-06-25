Pakistan Army wants to benefit from German expertise in training, technological advancements: COAS

Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made an official visit to Germany on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest with the leaders of the German Army.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, the COAS called on the Chief of Defence German Army General Eberhard Zorn.

The Director-General for Security and Defence Policy at the German Ministry of Defence, Dr Detlef Waechter, was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defence and security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements. It will have a positive impact both on the bilateral relationship between two countries as well as on regional security.

The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of the Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.

Earlier on arrival at the Ministry of Defence, COAS also laid a floral wreath on the monument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.