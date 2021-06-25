Coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi reaches 11.46%

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said Friday Karachi had recorded a COVID-19 infection rate of 11.46% in the last 24 hours.



The spokesperson said Karachi registered 404 cases, with an infection rate of 11.46%, while Hyderabad recorded 15 infections, taking its positivity ratio to 4.11%.

The remaining districts of Sindh recorded 178 cases, translating into an infection rate of 2.02%, the spokesperson for the province's health department said.

The metropolis's infection rate was at 8.21% a day earlier, while it hit an alarming 13.81% two days back, according to the data shared by the health department.

The rise to a double-digit positivity ratio in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government decided to ease certain curbs that were in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.