Coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi reaches 11.46%

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said Friday Karachi had recorded a COVID-19 infection rate of 11.46% in the last 24 hours.
The spokesperson said Karachi registered 404 cases, with an infection rate of 11.46%, while Hyderabad recorded 15 infections, taking its positivity ratio to 4.11%.
The remaining districts of Sindh recorded 178 cases, translating into an infection rate of 2.02%, the spokesperson for the province's health department said.
The metropolis's infection rate was at 8.21% a day earlier, while it hit an alarming 13.81% two days back, according to the data shared by the health department.
The rise to a double-digit positivity ratio in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government decided to ease certain curbs that were in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.