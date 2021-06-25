Two Chinese nationals arrested for illegal stay in Pakistan: FIA

Two Chinese nationals were arrested from Karachi's Jacob Lines area for living illegally in Pakistan despite the expiry of their 30-day business visas, officials from the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Friday.



The Chinese nationals were living in Pakistan since 2019 and 2017, respectively, the officials said, adding that after the expiry of their visas, they illegally stayed in the country and continued doing business with the locals.

Both men arrived in Pakistan on forged documents. Jin Bang Bin landed in Lahore in 2017, while Zhao Yongdong came to Karachi in 2019.

The accused were doing business in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Lines Area, and Ranchhor Line, they added.

The officials said the arrests were made after a source had tipped them off. Cases have been launched against them, while a probe is underway.