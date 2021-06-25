Britney Spears speaks up after shocking conservatorship testimony: 'I apologize'

Britney Spears apologised to her fans for pretending that she is doing fine

Britney Spears returned to Instagram hours after she made a shocking testimony, lashing out at her father in court, regarding her controversial conservatorship.



In a lengthy Instagram post, Spears apologised to her fans for pretending that she is doing fine.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the Toxic singer wrote.

“That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how [expletive] a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Spears continued, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped.”