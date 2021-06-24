Germany pledges to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (2nd L) in a meeting with German dignitaries, in Germany, on June 24, 2021. — ISPR

German dignitaries, in a meeting with Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries", the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the military's media wing, Gen Bajwa, who is on official visit to Germany, called on Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Markus Potzel, Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, was also present, said the statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the overall regional security situation — including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process — and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan "attaches great importance to its relations with Germany" and expressed the desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations, the ISPR statement said.

The German dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries".



According to the statement, later on, Gen Bajwa also visited the Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on "Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective".

During the address, Gen Bajwa "apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threat", the statement said.

The army chief said that the future of enduring peace and stability in world "hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region".

"This can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues," the statement quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan’s government along with other state institutions is "doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan".

Earlier, on arrival at Command & Staff College, Gen Bajwa was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany.