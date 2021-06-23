Interior ministry approves Rangers' deployment for July 25 AJK polls

A man casts his vote in an election. Photo: File

The Ministry of Interior greenlighted the AJK Election Commission's request for deployment of Rangers for the July 25 Legislative Assembly polls.

A press release issued by the ministry said that the AJK chief election commissioner in a letter had requested the deployment of Rangers for security.

The ministry said that the letter was forwarded to Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and he approved the deployment of the paramilitary troops.

“Rangers will provide security for the AJK Legislative Assembly elections on July 25 and personnel would be provided to the AJK government as per their requirement,” said the notification.



AJK legislative assembly polls set for July 25

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the nomination papers will be filed by the candidates before the returning officers on or before June 6 up till 4pm while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted the very next day am onwards and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be publicised on the same day.

The last date for filing appeals before the election commission against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers has been fixed for June 27 before 2pm, while the hearing of appeals will be conducted from June 28 to 29, with the decisions announced on June 30 and July 1.

July 2 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and the list of contesting candidates will be publicised on July 3, the chief election commissioner said.



Election symbols to parties and candidates will be allotted on July 4 before 2pm and the final list of contesting candidates with election symbols will be publicised on the same day, while polling will be conducted on July 25 from 8am to 5pm.

The chief election commissioner also announced a code of conduct for contesting parties and candidates, allowing them only one big public gathering in each constituency. Huge banners, placards and posters have been banned.

He said the limit of election expenditures had been fixed at Rs5 million for each candidate and the candidates will file the details of expenditures before the election commissioner which he said was empowered to take action against spending above the fixed limit.

Sulehria said with the announcement of the schedule, a ban had been imposed on all types of appointments, transfers and postings, announcement, and implementation of new development schemes by the government.