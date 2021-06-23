FM Qureshi says no justification to keep Pakistan on FATF's grey list

This handout picture released on April 7, 2021, by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he meets with his Russian counterpart, in Islamabad. — AFP/File

There is no longer any justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list as the country has fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

Pakistan has fulfilled the anti-money laundering watchdog's maximum technical requirements, the foreign minister said in a statement — two days after FATF's five-day virtual meeting began in Paris.

FATF will make its findings public on June 25.

Qureshi said India is making attempts to misuse the forum for political purposes, as it has indulged in continuous anti-Pakistan propaganda. "Pakistan has taken concrete steps to curb money-laundering and terrorist financing."

He pointed out that Pakistan “inherited” the problem of the FATF grey-listing from the previous regime, however, the incumbent government has done its best to bring the country out of it.

The foreign minister said the world was acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts in the implementation of the FATF Action Plan.

The steps taken by Pakistan include the promulgation of strict laws against money laundering, freezing of assets, and filing of cases against banned organisations.

Resultantly, the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering improved Pakistan’s rating against money laundering and terror financing. Moreover, the Pakistan European Union Joint Commission had also welcomed the country's progress in the implementation of FATF points.