LHC grants Khawaja Asif bail in NAB case

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was granted bail by the Lahore High Court in a case relating to money laundering and owning assets beyond known sources of income on Wednesday.



On December 29, NAB arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He was arrested after coming out of the residence of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether or not the PML-N should contest the Senate election.

On Wednesday, an LHC bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi delivered the verdict.

He had filed his bail plea on March 27, 2021, arguing that he had already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” Asif had said.

He had said that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.