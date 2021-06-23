Two killed, 17 wounded as explosion rocks Lahore's Johar Town

Photo: Screenshot via Geo News.

LAHORE: Two persons died, while at least 17 people were left wounded after an explosion occurred in a house in Lahore's Johar Town area, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing rescue officials.

Per the report, rescue, police, and bomb disposal teams have reached the site of the incident, while the injured have been shifted to the city's Jinnah Hospital.

Witnesses say that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. One of the buildings has been severely damaged and some vehicles parked at the site of the blast have also been affected.

Hospital officials say nearly two dozens people have sustained injuries and have been shifted to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital via private cars and auto-rickshaws.

The Jinnah Hospital management has asked people to come forward and donate blood for the injured, adding that treatment is being provided to the wounded.

According to hospital officials, the injured included one police official, a woman, and two children. Owing to the burns, the condition of all the injured is critical.

The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. However, the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet. An eyewitness told Geo News that an unidentified individual parked a motorcycle near the house which later exploded.

Police have cordoned off the area for further investigation while traffic has been redirected.

CM Buzdar seeks details from IG police

Following the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the Inspector-General of Police to submit a detailed report of the blast to him.

Taking to Twitter, the Government of Punjab announced that the CM has ordered an immediate investigation of the incident.

An emergency has been declared in Jinnah Hospital to treat the injured, while Rescue 1122 and other relief organisation have been asked to expedite rescue activities.