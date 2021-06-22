PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that his party will surprise everyone in the next general elections and claimed that important people from South Punjab will join his party soon.



Zardari made the claims in a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at the Bilawal House in Lahore.

Sources said during the meeting Zardari told the Punjab Assembly speaker that his son has been doing “good opposition” against the ruling party.



On the other hand, sources said that Elahi told the former president that he had seen the young PPP chairperson’s speeches multiple times and observed that he spoke “maturely”.

The two during their meeting at Lahore’s Bilawal House also discussed the incumbent government.

“You were our ally [during our tenure] and are also an ally of this government [...] you must have seen the difference,” Zardari was quoted as saying by the sources. They added that the former president told the PML-Q leader that Imran Khan and his ministers are "making a mistake by thinking that they can intimidate the Sindh government with threats".

“We have faced dictators and what are they [PTI]?” asked Zardari.

On the other hand, sources said that Elahi conveyed to Zardari that his party would remain an ally of the PTI till the general elections.

“Despite being an ally, we have at multiple times opposed government policies,” sources said Elahi told Zardari.

Zardari inquires about Chaudhry Shujat’s health

Meanwhile, an official handout of the meeting said that Zardari asked Elahi about the health of his brother Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in the meeting. He told Elahi that his son had informed him about Shujat’s health.

The press release said that Elahi communicated to Zardari that Shujat’s health was improving.