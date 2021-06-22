Lahore TikToker, allegedly involved in duping Turkish actor Engin Altan, receives bail

TikToker Kashif Zameer Chaudhry (left) and Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan. — File photo

A local court in Lahore on Tuesday granted bail to TikToker Kashif Zameer Chaudhry in three separate cases. The TikToker is accused of duping Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, best known for his role as Ertuğrul Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The three cases against him — affixing a fake number plate on his car, installing revolving lights in his car, and possession of weapons — were registered after a probe into Chaudhry was opened at the request of the Turkish actor.



The actor had emailed the inspector general of Punjab requesting him to look into Chaudhry's "fraudulent activities".

The court granted Chaudhry bail in all three cases against bail bonds worth Rs100,000.

On Saturday, a court had handed over the TikToker to police on physical remand for two days.

On June 18, when the police had arrested him, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Crime Investigation Agency (DSP CIA) Mian Shafqat had said: "The Turkish actor had sent a request to Inspector General (IG) Punjab via an email, asking him to register a case against Chaudhry for fraudulent activities, sending him fake cheques, and using his pictures without permission."

The DCP CIA further revealed that during a search, a vehicle with blue light and a green number plate was recovered from the the Tiktoker's house, adding that a case has also been registered against him on behalf of the Turkish actor at the Racecourse Police Station.

Chaudhry had allegedly sent fake bank drafts and cheques to Turkey worth Rs90 million, the DSP said, adding that a total of six cases pertaining to fraud have been registered against Kashif in police stations of Sialkot and Lahore, for which he was previously arrested too.