PM Imran Khan orders suspension of FIA officials for allegedly ignoring woman's complaint

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the suspension of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials for allegedly ignoring multiple harassment complaints filed by a woman over the years.

Angered by the FIA's inaction over five complaints lodged by the woman from December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021, PM Khan ordered a transparent inquiry into the incident and the officials' suspension.

The woman had quit her job at a university due to the incessant harassment and complained to the FIA. Over the latter's alleged inaction, she attempted to take her life.

The PM Office said despite reopening the complaint twice, the FIA failed to fulfill its responsibility.

Ordering DG FIA to suspend the concerned officials, PM Khan ordered an impartial inquiry into the incident and promised that she will get justice.

He stressed on the FIA to provide relief to the woman at the earliest, saying that no complaint should be ignored.

The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in this regard issued a letter to the DG FIA for an inquiry of the officials concerned.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the prime minister on July 20, the Prime Minister’s Office said.