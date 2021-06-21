PM Imran Khan accuses AIG Hyderabad of misusing powers, orders action against him





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday wrote to the Establishment Division, demanding action against AIG Hyderabad Dr Jameel Ahmed.

The letter states that Dr Jameel is "involved in financial and moral corruption, misuse of authority and undesirable activities," wrote the premier.



"Reportedly, the officer is heading 15 districts and allegedly collecting Rs1.5-2mn from each district on monthly basis; besides taking share on postings/transfers of under command police officials," wrote PM Imran Khan.

The prime minister said that as per reports, the AIG Hyderabad has illegally occupied three rooms at the Circuit House, Hyderabad. He added that Dr Jameel's two sons are "misusing their father's position and carrying out firing practice in Circuit House, located in a populated area."

In light of these allegations, the prime minister tasked the Establishment Division to take action against the police officer under Section 18(2) of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.