Karachi man mauled by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6

The CCTV footage of a Karachi man getting mauled by two pet dogs went viral on social media Monday.



The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera. In the footage, two dogs can be seen darting towards the man, identified as Mirza Akhtar Ali Advocate, as he walks along a road.

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries hard to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail.

The victim can be seen tackled to the ground as the hounds continue to attack him. The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs.

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well.

Police said Fahad and Ali were arrested and presented in court. The owner of the dogs secured bail in the case.