Meghan Markle opens up about poem 'The Bench' in first chat after Lili's birth

Meghan Markle opened up about her bestseller Father's Day poem The Bench in her first appearance since baby Lilibet's birth.



The Duchess of Sussex revealed what she gifted Prince Harry on Father's Day, while speaking at the NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday.

Talking about her poem Bench that she wrote , Meghan said she got Harry an actual bench to commemorate the day. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?" Meghan revealed.

"And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," she added.

On the back of the bench is a plaque, on which Meghan's poem appears. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/ For you and our son/ Our baby, our kin."

Meghan went on to describe The Bench as a "love story."

"I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet," she said. "It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem."

"It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person," she added, going on to note that it was also important to her to make sure the book was as inclusive as possible.

"Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented," she said. "Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion."

Later in the interview she added, "I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."