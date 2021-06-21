David Schwimmer admits medical career got ‘derailed’ over his desire to impress girls

David Schwimmer also revealed that before he settled on acting, he dipped his toes in a number of careers

Hollywood star David Schwimmer is taking fans into a hypothetical parallel universe where he could have succeeded as a doctor.

While in conversation with The Guardian, the Friends actor, 54, said his real life took a different turn from that of his geeky, smart PhD palaeontologist-self on the nineties show as she didn’t take his career seriously because he was busy wooing women.

“I was fascinated by the human body: I knew everything about the lymphatic, the vascular and the skeletal systems,” said Schwimmer.

Despite his love for science, the actor never took studying for the subject seriously and switched paths as he discovered that he could “talk to more girls in acting class than in the science lab.”

He added that the realization was what “kind of derailed [his] medical career.”

Schwimmer also revealed that before he permanently settled on doing acting, he dipped his toes in a number of careers and had even worked part-time jobs in an ice-cream shop, a copy-machine store and even as a roller-skating waiter in Chicago where he claims he made real money through stunts, working for seven years.