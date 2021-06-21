Chrissy Teigen pens emotional note for John Legend: ‘We love you forever’

John Legend responded to the tribute from Chrissy Teigen by commenting heart emojis underneath

Model Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to the father of her two children and husband John Legend to mark Father's Day.

In a post shared on her Instagram amidst her cyber bullying scandal, the author shared a photo of her husband with their two kids and gave a shout-out to him.

Teigen penned an emotionally-charged caption with the photo, saying: “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

The singer responded to the tribute from his wife by commenting heart emojis underneath.

Teigen, who has been married to the singer since 2013, was recently stuck in a heated controversy after her past cyber bullying antics came to surface and she was brutally bashed on social media. In the midst of the scandal, her husband stood by her side in the face of mounting criticism.

