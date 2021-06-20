Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab claimed on Sunday that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers are favoured by the federal government as they "remain silent”.



"They like 'mute' people like Usman Buzdar. They like the KP CM because he remains silent,” said Wahab, at a press conference in Karachi.

The Sindh government spokesperson said that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah is not liked by the federal government as he "does not remain quiet".

He added that if CM Shah raises his voice, it is "a good thing".

Wahab also slammed the federal government for the allocations made in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The law minister said that schemes for KP, Balochistan and Punjab are visible in the PSDP allocation but Sindh, "which fuels the country's economy, does not even have the allocation for a single project in the programme".



“Sindh is not given its rights [but] Sindh cannot be ignored,” said Wahab.

Wahab also slammed Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry for his statement on the audit of Sindh. Chaudhry had said that the Centre would carry out the audit of the funds given to Sindh by the federal government.

“You are not doing us any favours by giving us money. It is not your father’s money, this is our constitutional right,” said Wahab. He added that the federal ministers had "no idea" what it is they have to do and were only able to give statements.

The provincial government spokesperson regretted that the federal ministers ridicule the Sindh government for not giving any authority to the local governments. He said that the PTI government did not let any local government work across Pakistan.



“Local governments completed their terms only in Sindh,” said Wahab.

The spokesperson also shared that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has rejected the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Bill 2021 that was approved by the Sindh Assembly. He said that the assembly will once again pass the bill and send it back to the governor for approval.

Fawad Chaudhry attacks Sindh govt on Karachi trip

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry slammed the Sindh government for its governance in the province.

Chaudhry, while speaking to journalists at the Karachi Press Club, said that the funds given by the federal government to the Sindh government "are found in Dubai".

"Sindh's biggest enemies are currently ruling the province. Money goes out of Sindh via launches and fake accounts due to which Karachi does not get its fair share of the budget,” said Chaudhry.



He also said that the PPP won the elections in Sindh in 2018 but in the next general elections PTI will win from all over the province.

During his conversation with journalists, Fawad had called for monitoring of the money given to Sindh.