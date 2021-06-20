 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

FM Qureshi says PM's comments on Osama bin Laden were 'taken out of context'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021

Foriegn Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a recent interview, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments last year on Osama bin Laden were taken out of context.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr," said TOLOnews journalist, Lotfullah Najafizada.

"Well, uh, again, out of context. Out of context," responded the foreign minister, after a brief pause. "He [PM Imran Khan] was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up," he added.

"Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?" asked Najafizada.

"I will let that pass," responded Qureshi, after another brief pause. 

