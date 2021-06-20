In a month, more than 400 dog-bite incidents reported in Rawalpindi

Photo: File.

RAWALPINDI: More than 400 dog-bite cases have been reported in Rawalpindi within a month, making citizens worried and agitated at the lukewarm attitude of the authorities concerned, Geo News reported Sunday.

Stray dogs, roaming on the streets of Rawalpindi, have become a menace to the citizens. Per the report, citizens say there is hardly any street in the city where these "dangerous dogs" are not present, adding that they attack both children and adults alike.



The influx of stray dogs in the city make citizens feel scared for their safety, and many people even feel hesitant to send their children to school in the morning for the fear of dog attacks.



Per the report, citizens say the district administration is not taking any action against stray dogs despite an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in the city.

According to the focal person for infectious diseases Dr Inayat, in the last one month alone, stray dogs have bitten and injured more than 400 people in Rawalpindi.

Medical experts say that if a dog bite is not treated immediately, it can be life-threatening.