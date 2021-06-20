Pakistan receives consignment of 1.55mn doses of Sinovac vaccine

Photo:AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday received a consignment of 1.55mn doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China, as per a statement from the NCOC.

A PIA plane carrying the additional doses of the vaccine arrived in Islamabad from China, according to the NCOC.

"This is part of the planned contracted quantity purchased from China," said the NCOC.

The NCOC said that China, as a "time-tested friend of Pakistan" has taken special measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan.

It said that another consignment of 2-3 million doses of Chinese vaccines will be reaching Pakistan sometime during the next week, followed by a continuous supply.

"Measures are in place to transport these vaccines to all federating units according to their requirements," concluded the NCOC.

