Former JUI leader Aziz ur Rehman, son arrested from Mianwali

LAHORE: Police have arrested Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, a former JUI leader, with his son from Mianwali.

As per a report on Geo News, a video of Rehman had gone viral in which he could be seen sexually abusing a student.

Police had registered a case against the former JUI leader and his sons, after the student alleged he was being blackmailed and threatened by Rehman's sons.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said.



The superintendent of the madrassa, where Rehman worked, had said that the cleric had been fired after the video went viral.

Superintendent Asadullah Farooq had said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general had also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for the former JUI leader to be arrested.

Mufti Rehman says he was 'intoxicated'

Rehman, meanwhile, had said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him.

"I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he had claimed in a video message.