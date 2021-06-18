Bilawal condemns Balochistan Assembly violence; calls for tolerance





PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday lashed out at the "scenes of violence inside and outside Balochistan Assembly", saying that the visuals were highly unfortunate.

"Scenes of violence inside and outside the Balochistan Assembly are highly unfortunate. We should have the tolerance to oppose each other through the power of our ideas not violence," he tweeted.

Chaotic scenes had erupted outside the provincial assembly earlier today as scores of Opposition lawmakers and supporters holding a protest outside the assembly were baton charged by police.



Police said Opposition lawmakers had locked all four doors of the Balochistan Assembly to prevent the budget session from taking place.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and a few lawmakers later arrived at the assembly under heavy security.

After clashes marred the event, the budget session commenced under the chair of Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Opposition MPA Nasrullah Zehray accused the police of using violent methods to disperse the "peaceful protest" outside the assembly.

Why did the Opposition protest?

Supporters of Opposition parties have blocked national highways in several cities of Balochistan over the past three days. The Opposition has accused the government of ignoring development projects in the budget.

Opposition lawmakers had warned they would not let the provincial government present the budget on Friday.

Leaders of the Opposition parties, according to Dawn, said they would not allow any MPA to enter the assembly on Friday if their proposed development projects were not included in the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP).