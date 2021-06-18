British High Commissioner acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

British High Commissioner Christian Turner Chief acknowledged Pakistan’s "continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region", the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.



According to ISPR, Turner "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations" between Pakistan and the UK, in a meeting with Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19, said the ISPR.

During the meeting, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan "values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs".

"We look forward to optimise the strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," the statement further quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

