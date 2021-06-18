 
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Demi Lovato addresses frozen yogurt controversy: ‘You misunderstand!’

Demi Lovato recently weighed in on all the struggles they faced after their frozen yogurt controversy hit main stream media.

The singer addressed their past frozen yogurt shop controversy during an interview with Audacy Check In on Facebook Live this Thursday.

There they began by referencing the incident and even admitted that her statement got ‘lost in translation’.

They explained, “Every time I've made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it's gotten lost in translation a little bit.”

Check it out below:


