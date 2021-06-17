Karachi: Building tilting dangerously vacated by DHA

A picture of the building on the right dangerously tilting in one direction, in Karachi's DHA. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday vacated a building that was tilting dangerously to one side.

The building had been damaged after last year's torrential rains, said a DHA official, according to a report in the Daily Jang.

DHA officials confirmed that the building was vacated before it was sealed. They said the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) will decide whether the building should be partially or completely taken down.