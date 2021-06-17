 
close
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Karachi: Building tilting dangerously vacated by DHA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
A picture of the building on the right dangerously tilting in one direction, in Karachi's DHA. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday vacated a building that was tilting dangerously to one side. 

The building had been damaged after last year's torrential rains, said a DHA official, according to a report in the Daily Jang

DHA officials confirmed that the building was vacated before it was sealed. They said the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) will decide whether the building should be partially or completely taken down.

Latest News

More From Pakistan