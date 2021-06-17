Lahore police book cleric after video of him molesting student goes viral

JUI cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, his sons, and two unidentified men have been booked by the Lahore police after a video of the religious leader molesting a student went viral on social media, Geo News reported Thursday.



The news report says the case was registered on the student's complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore.

The student says Rehman, a former JUI leader, sexually abused him and then the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor said.

A day earlier, the superintendent of the madrassa where Rehman worked, said that the cleric had been fired.

Superintendent Asadullah Farooq said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.

Rehman, meanwhile, said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him.



"I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he claimed.