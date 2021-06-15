The Pakistan Army should maintain "high standards of operational preparedness" along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pak-Afghan border, keeping in mind the "evolving geo-strategic milieu", Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the remarks from the army chief came during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference that was held at the GHQ.

The meeting, which was chaired by General Bajwa, included corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders.

The participants evaluated the current "geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security" and Pakistan's". They also held detailed discussions on multiple "professional matters".

"Forum was also briefed on the cutting edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides up-gradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives," said the military's media wing.



The army chief expressed satisfaction over the progress of the stabilization operations across Pakistan after the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The conference also paid glowing tributes to the "resilient" Pakistani nation, particularly the people of the tribal areas, for their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The military's media wing said the forum also "reviewed progress on transition and uplift of the newly merged" tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and "socio-economic development in Balochistan as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability".

The ISPR said that the officials were also briefed on the "prevailing situation" on Pakistan's eastern border and latest developments in Indian occupied Kashmir. It added that the forum "expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions".

Participants were also briefed on Pakistan’s meaningful support for the Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken to enhance border security.



"COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu," said the ISPR.

Gen Bajwa also lauded the "high standard of training" that was displayed by various formations of the army during exercises. He also appreciated the "excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions".

"COAS commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness," said the military's media wing.

The formations were also applauded by the COAS "for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, locust [attacks] and the eradication of Polio".



"Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way," said Gen Bajwa.

During the two-day conference, the army chief also awarded trophies to the Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in Sports and Training, respectively.