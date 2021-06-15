Sindh govt employees to get 20% pay raise in tax-free budget

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20% in the salary of government employees and set minimum wage at Rs25,000 ahead of the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.



The Sindh government will present the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22 in provincial assembly in Karachi today (Tuesday).

It will be presented by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The total volume of the Sindh budget is expected to be more than Rs1.4 trillion.

No new tax will be imposed in the Sindh budget, while Rs105 billion is proposed for law and order, Rs172 billion for health, Rs215 billion for school education and Rs25 billion for college education.

It is proposed that Rs14 billion will be allocated transport, Rs75 billion for local bodies and Rs53 billion for the irrigation department.