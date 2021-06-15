Pakistan, Egypt vow to strengthen military, bilateral ties

Photo: Radio Pakistan.

CAIRO: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday met with the President of Egypt, General Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Retd), during his official visit to the North-African country, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral military cooperation, including security, counter-terrorism, and the prevailing regional environment, were discussed.

The president conveyed his feelings of high esteem for the Pakistan Armed Forces and said that he values brotherly relations between both countries, the statement said.

Chairman JCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Egypt. The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Minister of Defence & Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and chiefs of the tri-services.

Chairman JCSC led the 2nd round of defence and security talks. CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and its impact on the region and beyond. Chairman JCSC also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.