Weaker segments to be provided subsidy to buy essential items: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government will soon be providing financial help to Pakistan's poor in buying basic essential items through a targeted subsidy.



The premier gave directions to finalise a new system for such a subsidy and said it would be launched next month.

He was chairing a briefing about the introduction of a new system for a government subsidy for the poor.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistants to PM Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Waqar Masood, Dr Shehbaz Gill, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani and other relevant officers were in attendance.



Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the PM in detail about the proposed system of providing targeted subsidy.

She told the meeting that with the completion of 92 percent of Ehsaas Survey, the remaining work would be completed by the end of this month.

President of NBP also briefed the meeting about the proposed system of providing government subsidy to the deserving families.

The meeting was told that the introduction of targeted subsidy system was aimed at providing financial assistance to millions of families in buying basic essential commodities.

The Prime Minister while appreciating the efforts of the concerned in formulating the system of targeted subsidy said that the provision of government subsidy to the rich and poor alike was not only a wastage of public resources, but also tantamount to usurping the right of the poor and deserving.