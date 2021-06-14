 
close
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Quetta: Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
— File photo

Four Frontier Corps personnel were martyred on Monday in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, as per the ISPR. 

The explosion took place at the Marget-Quetta road, martyring FC personnel employed for the security of the  Marget Mines.

The names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat are:

  • Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat.
  • Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari.
  • Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan.
  • Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

A large scale operation in the area is underway to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack, said the ISPR.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," said the ISPR, adding that security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives". 

Latest News

More From Pakistan