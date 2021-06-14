Quetta: Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four Frontier Corps personnel were martyred on Monday in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, as per the ISPR.
The explosion took place at the Marget-Quetta road, martyring FC personnel employed for the security of the Marget Mines.
The names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat are:
A large scale operation in the area is underway to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack, said the ISPR.
"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," said the ISPR, adding that security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives".