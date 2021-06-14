Quetta: Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack

— File photo

Four Frontier Corps personnel were martyred on Monday in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, as per the ISPR.

The explosion took place at the Marget-Quetta road, martyring FC personnel employed for the security of the Marget Mines.

The names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat are:

Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat.

Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari.

Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan.

Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

A large scale operation in the area is underway to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack, said the ISPR.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," said the ISPR, adding that security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives".