Video: PM praises Islamabad traffic cop for performing duties despite injury

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Islamabad traffic police officer, Qaiser Shakeel, at the PM's Office in Islamabad,on June 14, 2021. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated Qaiser Shakeel, an injured Islamabad Traffic police warden, for performing his duties with honesty despite his being injured.

The prime minister lauded his act of responsibility by inviting him to the PM House.

Talking to the ITP personnel, the prime minister said that his act of performing duties despite being injured was a guiding precedent for the other government servants to emulate.

He said his dutiful gesture had drawn wide public appreciation and ‘such acts always raise image of police’.

He also announced an award for the dutiful constable.

Qaiser Shakeel was injured on June 9, but joined duties after a two-day medical rest.

A video clip of injured ITP personnel performing his duties on hot summer day by marshalling traffic in Islamabad on weekends went viral on popular social media platforms.