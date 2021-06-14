Gujranwala police arrest man for torturing wife in front of kids

Photo: File.

GUJRANWALA: Police said on Monday it arrested a man from the DC Colony area of Gujranwala for brutally beating his wife in front of his children and a maid.

According to the details provided by the police, the man, identified as Usman Arshad, tortured his wife after she spent his money without seeking permission. The incident took place on June 10.

Police said the man's children kept crying and begging their father to stop but he continued to mercilessly beat his wife.

Arshad has been arrested, the police confirmed, adding that a case of domestic violence has been registered against him.

In 2020, Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index report published by the World Economic Forum. According to a 2019 report of the National Institute of Population Studies, 24.5 % of Pakistani girls and women aged 15-49 experience intimate partner physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, data by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women’s rights, shows that between 2004 and 2006, 4,734 women faced sexual violence, 1,800 reported domestic violence committed against them, while about 5,500 women were kidnapped.