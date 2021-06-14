Sindh decides to resume in-person classes for grades 6-8 from June 15

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Monday that in-person learning for classes 6-8 will be resumed from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus has decided to allow schools to start classes with 50% attendance.

The minister added that if the COVID-19 condition improves further, primary classes will begin on June 21.

“Vaccination is mandatory for all teachers,” he maintained.

Saeed Ghani said that at present the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi and Hyderabad is more than 5% but the situation is improving due to the rapid pace of vaccination.



Classes 9 and above had started from June 7 with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had earlier issued instructions to keep all educational institutions in the province closed till June 7 due to rising COVID-19 positivity.

It is pertinent to mention that educational institutes across Pakistan have resumed physical classes while the teachers and support staff are being vaccinated on a priority basis.