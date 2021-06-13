Fawad lashes out at 'rubber-stamp' Sindh CM, says Zardari family controls him

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

KARACHI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the Sindh government on Sunday, accusing the Zardari family of controlling the province's chief minister.

In a hard-hitting press conference held at the Governor House, Chaudhry accused PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, CM Murad Ali Shah, and the Sindh cabinet of "stealing" the province's water share.

It is important to mention that the PPP and Sindh government have been criticising the Centre, accusing it of depriving the province of its fair share of water.

"The water never runs short when it comes to Zardari and his sister's lands," alleged Chaudhry.

He said independent observers should find out how much water is provided to Sindh and the amount that is used up by the provincial government.

Chaudhry accused the Sindh chief minister of resorting to "politics of nationalism", adding that he was distancing himself from the political principles adopted by PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the Centre had increased the share for provinces in the federal budget, adding that Sindh would receive more than Rs750bn according to the NFC award.

"If so much money is coming in (each year) where is it going?" he asked. "They were unable to create a [competent] police force in the city. They have to seek help from the Sindh Rangers every time," added the minister.

He expressed displeasure of the dismal law and order situation of Sindh, adding that the Karachi police was not even aware of the city's problems.

"Whoever wants to loot a car in Karachi can do so with impunity," he lamented.

Turning his guns towards the PPP leadership, Chaudhry accused Zardari of limiting the chief minister and assembly's role.

"All decisions are taken by the Zardari family," he said. "They appoint one person as a rubberstamp chief minister. The Zardari family runs the chief minister in accordance with their wishes," added Chaudhry.

Criticising the Sindh government for what he deemed their lacklustre administration, Chaudhry said people were demanding the imposition of Governor rule in the province.

"However, there is no provision for it [Governor rule] in the Constitution," he added.

The minister lashed out at the PML-N as well, adding that the PML-N "does not have a future" in General Elections 2023 as well.

He said the government's budget 2021-22 was a people-friendly one, adding that this year Pakistan will grow its economy. The minister added that the government had decided to slash prices of smaller cars to benefit the common citizen.

"People who have white-collar jobs will immensely benefit from the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the government's housing projects," he said.