Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, match no 18

Two-time champions Islamabad United will take on struggling Quetta Gladiators in match number 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The weather is expected to play an important role in testing the players' commitment and the dew will be crucial factor in the second innings.

Gladiators will be aiming to keep their hopes of winning PSL 6 alive when they take on Islamabad United.

While the Islamabad United were defeated in first game played on Wednesday after PSL’s resumption, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will be in action for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

After suffering the setback against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United will be aiming for recovery in this match.

The Quetta Gladiators are the bottom-placed team in PSL 2021. They won only one of their first five matches before the event was suspended when they had defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs as Usman Khan hammered 81 in the last completed match in Karachi.



This is the first match of the second leg between the two sides. United had defeated Gladiators on March 1 in Karachi. However, all the contributors of the previous game will not be available for Islamabad in today's game.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.