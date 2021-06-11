Two terrorists killed in Balochistan in intelligence-based operation, says ISPR

Security forces killed two terrorists involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians and security forces, the military's media wing confirmed in a statement Friday.



The terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Hulmerg area of District Kharan in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

One solider was also martyred in the exchange of fire. He was from the Frontier Corps Balochistan and he was identified as sepoy Fidaur Rehman.

The soldier was a resident of Mastuj Chitral.

The security forces also recovered a "significant quantity" of arms and ammunition, the ISPR said.