Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,303 COVID-19 cases in a day

Pakistan reported 1,303 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The country has seen a decline in the number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis after ramping up vaccinations.





While Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of 3.21%, 47 people died from the infection over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 938,737, while the total number of active cases in the country have risen to 43,618.

The total death toll has also climbed to 21,576 while the total number of people who have recovered from the virus, ever since the first case of the infection was reported in the country, have reached 873,543.

The drop in cases comes amid the country's move to vaccinate the masses. As of today (Friday), the government has allowed the walk-in vaccination for all persons aged 18 and above.

"From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centres," the NCOC had said earlier this week.