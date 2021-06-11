Khuzdar passenger coach crash kills 18

At least 18 people lost their lives and 30 were injured after a bus crashed in Balochistan's Khuzdar, Geo News reported Friday.



The bus was en route Dadu from Wadh when it turned turtle at Kori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Rescue and Levies personnel reached the crash site and shifted the injured and deceased to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where the condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

The bus overturned after losing balance because of over-speeding, sources said.