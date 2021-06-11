 
close
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Mohammad Ayub
June 11, 2021

Khuzdar passenger coach crash kills 18

Pakistan

Mohammad Ayub
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

At least 18 people lost their lives and 30 were injured after a bus crashed in Balochistan's Khuzdar, Geo News reported Friday.

The bus was en route Dadu from Wadh when it turned turtle at Kori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Rescue and Levies personnel reached the crash site and shifted the injured and deceased to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where the condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

The bus overturned after losing balance because of over-speeding, sources said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan