How Kim Kardashian feels about ex-husband Kanye West dating Irina Shayk

Rapper Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk's romance has created a buzz in the tabloid world.

While the new couple has taken most people by surprise, West’s ex-wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is least bothered and fazed by the new romance.

An insider talked to E! about the beauty mogul’s reaction to her ex-husband already moving on after their divorce, saying: “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all. If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.”

Earlier, People reported that Shayk and West have been dating since the past few weeks since the latter started pursuing her.

“They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy. He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France,” said the source.

“She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides,” the insider added.