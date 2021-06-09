Fed govt appoints Sanaullah Abbasi new DG FIA, transfers Wajid Zia

The PTI-led government on Wednesday appointed Sanaullah Abbasi as the new director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent incumbent Wajid Zia to the National Police Bureau.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, Wajid Zia has been transferred to the National Police Bureau as its director-general "with immediate effect".



Zia had taken charge as the DG FIA in November 2019 after the federal government unceremoniously removed Bashir Memon. He had risen to fame after he headed the Panamagate joint investigation team.

On the other hand, Moazzam Jah Ansari will take over from Abbasi as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Ansari was previously serving as the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

Abbasi was appointed as the KP police chief in January 2020 and had replaced Dr Naeem Khan.