Lahoris remain indoors as mercury hits 43°C

Health experts advised Lahoris to remain indoors and not get out for any unnecessary reason as the temperature hit 43°C on Wednesday.



According to the Met Office, the temperature was 43°C but the real feel index put it at 47°C. It added that the occasional wind that hits the city was recorded at 5km/hour.

The office has also predicted that winds may return to the city from tonight and forecasts that Lahore may witness rains from Saturday onwards.

The sun that has been boiling the city for three days has turned the roads into an oven, leaving them deserted.

The heat did not just affect the people of the city, even animals were searching for shade and water to beat the heat.



Medical experts have told citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily and remain hydrated. They also said that if it is necessary to leave then citizens should cover their heads and necks and wear sunglasses.