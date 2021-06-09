Businessmen acknowledge 'army’s role and sacrifices' in providing secure environment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prominent businessmen of the country on Wednesday acknowledged the "army’s role and sacrifices" in providing a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.
The appreciation was made by the members Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.
During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed.
"[Gen Bajwa] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support," said the ISPR.