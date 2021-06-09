 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Businessmen acknowledge 'army’s role and sacrifices' in providing secure environment

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Prominent businessmen of the country on Wednesday  acknowledged the "army’s role and sacrifices" in providing a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.

The appreciation was made  by the members Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed. 

"[Gen Bajwa] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support," said the ISPR.

