Businessmen acknowledge 'army’s role and sacrifices' in providing secure environment

Prominent businessmen of the country on Wednesday acknowledged the "army’s role and sacrifices" in providing a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.



The appreciation was made by the members Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.



During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed.

"[Gen Bajwa] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support," said the ISPR.