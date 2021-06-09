 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Met Office warns of moderate to heavy rains over weekend

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021
— AFP/File

Several cities in the East and Central parts of Pakistan may experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The Met Office, in an advisory, said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the eastern parts of the country Friday evening.

Under the influence of the system, wind and thunderstorms can be expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Kharmang, Ghanche and Shigar), Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistanf from Friday evening to Monday.

Thunderstorms in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob can be expected from Saturday evening to Sunday.

Impact

The wet spell will allow the very hot weather conditions that are prevailing to subside.

The Met Office also warned that the heavy rainfall "at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday".

